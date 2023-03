KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Matthew Seminoff had four goals and four assists, Caedan Bankier added three goals and three assists and the Kamloops Blazers pummelled the Victoria Royals 11-1 on Wednesday.

Ryan Michael, Emmitt Finnie, Ryan Hofer and Harrison Brunicke provided the rest of the offence for Kamloops (45-11-4-2), which extended its winning streak to seven games.