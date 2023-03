KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Connor Levis scored twice, Fraser Minten and Jakub Demek each had a goal and assist and netminder Matthew Kieper stopped 25 shots as the Kamloops Blazers beat the visiting Vancouver Giants 6-0 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

The Blazers, who will host the 2023 Memorial Cup (May 26-June 4) and play in it as the host team, also got goals from Emmitt Finnie and Olen Zellweger.