MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Connor Bedard scored three goals and added two assists as the visiting Regina Pats tripped the Moose Jaw Warriors 7-3 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Zack Stringer, Braxton Whitehead, Parker Berge and Riley Ginnell also scored for the Pats (33-28-3-1), who were outshot 48-23, but led 3-1 after the first period and 5-3 heading into the third.