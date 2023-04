TRUMBULL — Mary Ellen Lemay, an admitted tree lover, moved to town some three decades ago, finding a green paradise.

But over the past 30 years Lemay, chair of the town’s Conservation Commission, has watched as Trumbull's lush treescape began disappearing — with larger trees dying or being removed without any real replacement.

Now thanks to some well-timed funding, the Conservation Commission is joining with Sustainable Trumbull, and the town's public works and parks and recreation departments to bring more trees to town as part of the 1,000 Trees for Trumbull project. The goal, Lemay said, is planting 1,000 trees over a 10-year period.

“When I moved here, I remembered Huntington Turnpike and Main Street had historic legacy trees,” said Lemay, also director of Landowner Engagement at Aspetuck Land Trust. “Huntington Turnpike was lined with century-old sugar maples. Now maybe you can count them on one hand.

“With the changing character of streetscapes here, I became scared we would have main streets start to look like the Post Road in Norwalk — just wires, no trees,” Lemay added.

The Town of Trumbull has been awarded Tree City USA status by the National Arbor Day Foundation. Trumbull is one of only 3,600 municipalities in the United States to achieve this status.

That honor comes as the town set aside $12,000 in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget for the 1,000 Trees for Trumbull project. Other funding has come from Lemay, who donated $5,000 she received as winner of Aquarion’s 2022 Environmental Champion Award, and a private donor, who provided a $10,000 grant.

“Trumbull has always taken pride in the importance and beauty of its urban forest,” said Dmitri Paris, parks and recreation superintendent. “Tree City status recognizes both the support of the community and all those who work tirelessly in the care, protection and development of this natural gift. Many, many thanks to all who have helped in making this dream a reality.”

The initial planting is coming in two phases, both on the great lawn at Twin Brooks Park off Brock Street.

There will be 50 trees planted this spring and 50 more this coming fall. The selected trees, all native keystone species, will be White Oak, Red Maple, Black Tupelo, Willow Oak, Water Tupelo, Basswood, Hawthorne and Cherry.

“These species are critically important as sources of food for caterpillars (hundreds of species of moths and butterflies), pollinators, birds and wildlife,” Lemay said. “That is what makes them ‘keystone species.’ ”

Lemay said the plan is to create an active tree arboretum, at which there will be signs informing residents about the type of tree and what they mean to the environment.

Aside from educating the public on the importance of trees, the goal, according to Lemay, is to create a successful habitat corridor that combats the effects of development, including the cutting of trees by utilities, pesticide use and construction upon land tracts that were at one time forested and open. She said a layered tree canopy increases biodiversity.

In year two and beyond, project organizers hope to replace street trees that have been removed to meet utility needs.

“1,000 Trees for Trumbull is a first-time collaboration between our parks and public works departments, Conservation Commission, and Sustainable Trumbull Committee, showing the town’s commitment to the health of our tree canopy in our parks and on our tree lined roads,” said First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

Tesoro said the town’s streetscapes have been impacted over the years by utility work, storms, and tree disease.

“This new 10-year plan will not only restore the trees,” Tesoro said, “but it will enhance the multi benefits trees have always provided, like managing flood waters, cleaning the air, providing shade and energy savings, increasing our property values, and restoring the tree lined streets that enhance our quality of life here in Trumbull.”

For updates on the project’s progress, visit www.trumbull-ct.gov/994/1000-Trees