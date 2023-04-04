Trumbull robotics team on path to world title

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — The high school robotics club's first foray into competitive action has the group on the brink of a world title.

This was the club’s first year that the Trumbull High robotics club — ACE Robotics 72 — competed in the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Tech Challenge. Club advisor and technology teacher Joseph Amaturo said there was a robotics club three years ago, but it was just an after-school club that met once a month and did not compete.

“I am really proud of the team,” said Amaturo about the club’s Connecticut championship. “We went from a rookie team this year to state champions."

Amaturo said the team never gave up and continued to improve throughout the season.

“At each competition we got better and better," he said. "We went from 10th place out of 19 teams at our first competition to the winning alliance team captain out of 25 teams at the state championship.”

Team members Gautham Paramasivam, Jash Desai, Isabel O’Brien, Marcelo Deras, and Alex Fitzsimons, celebrated during the Board of Education's March meeting and will now be traveling to Houston, Texas, April 18-22 for the FIRST World Championships.

“Qualifying for worlds was an incredibly rewarding accomplishment,” said O’Brien. “We spent so much time working on our robot - from designing, to building, programming, and enhancing it constantly.”

Leading up to the state championship, O’Brien said the club experienced many struggles and setbacks, most of which they were eventually able to overcome.

“Winning felt like all of our hard work paying off, and we are definitely proud of ourselves and our accomplishments,” she said.

Desai said the club has not only had success in competitions but also grown into a tight-knit group of friends.

“It will be amazing to see how far our robot can go in competitions,” Desai said. “Additionally, it will be so incredible to meet people from across the world who share a common interest with us. We are excited to learn, form some new friendships, and, above all, have fun.

“Worlds will undoubtedly be an unforgettable experience,” Desai added.

At its first ever qualifying and competition in Windsor, Amaturo said the club finished with a record of 2-3 and were ranked 10th out of 19 teams.

The club’s second qualifying event in Southington showed improved performance, with the team earning a finished 3-2 record, good for ninth out of 24 teams.

During the recent First Robotics First Tech Connecticut Championship, Trumbull High ACE Robotics was ranked first in the qualifying matches until it lost its last match to finish with a record of 4-1.

“In the finals we competed against the fourth ranked alliance for the championship and defeated them with a record of 2-0 to win the championship,” Amaturo said.

For O'Brien, being a part of the robotics team revealed the importance of collaboration and perseverance.

“Each member contributed something different to the team, and we were all crucial to the team’s success," he said. "At the competitions, we were most successful not only when our robot was functioning properly, but also when we were able to communicate with and trust one another.”

Trumbull High offers robotics classes but only one of the students in the class is competing in the robotics club. The robotics classes at the high school use a different type of robotics program compared to the club, Amaturo said.

Amaturo said the club was fortunate to be mentored by Yashas Kulkarni, a member of another local robotics team. He came to their meetings after school and mentored the team throughout the season.

Being a part of this team has helped to solidify the members’ interests in being engineers, Desai said.

“However, now we want to go into engineering not only because we enjoy mathematics and programming, but also because we have come to love problem-solving and collaborating," he said.