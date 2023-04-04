Trumbull robotics team on path to world title

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TRUMBULL — The high school robotics club's first foray into competitive action has the group on the brink of a world title.
This was the club’s first year that the Trumbull High robotics club — ACE Robotics 72 — competed in the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Tech Challenge. Club advisor and technology teacher Joseph Amaturo said there was a robotics club three years ago, but it was just an after-school club that met once a month and did not compete.