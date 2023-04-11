Trumbull High students immerse themselves in world cultures

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — High schoolers once again got a taste — in some cases literally — of cultures from around the world.

The school’s World Languages Department hosted World Language Week from April 3 to April 6. The event included a variety of cultural programs, including Connecticut Council of Language Teachers poetry contest participants reciting poetry in more than 20 different languages. Other events included International Dance Day presentations and French Café Night performers.

“This week opens students’ eyes to the range of beautiful cultures that make up our school,” said sophomore Kibali O’Donald, who was instrumental in event planning and as a liaison among World Language teachers and the student body.

“I was able to see and experience a multitude of different cultures and learn more about those I know a little about,” O’Donald said. “This helps students to love how diverse their school community is, and how big of a world there is to discover.”

Susanna Lavorgna Lye, a teacher at Trumbull High for 25 years — the last nine as World Languages Department chair — said this was the first World Language Week since the pandemic, with more than 200 students participating in some fashion.

“The students were able to get a ‘taste’ of all different cultures in many ways,” she said. “From learning an ethnic dance, to creating a food to share from their own culture, to learning about Spanish history to listening to poetry in Russian, the students are being exposed to culturally rich themes throughout the week. They have learned so much in just a few days.”

Senior Michael Lye participated in French Café Night, worked the international photo booth and taught the Tarantella (an Italian dance) for International Dance Day.

"This week increases appreciation for other cultures because it allows students to get involved and truly understand what cultures are compared to learning about it in the classroom,” Lye said. “It was a real-life experience and so much fun for everyone.”

O’Donald said the week-long experience allowed students to understand the importance of learning a second language to broaden their worldview.

At the poetry contest, O’Donald said, people were reciting poems in languages such as Portuguese, Mandarin, and Hindi.

“Even as someone who does not speak the language,I could feel the emotion conveyed by every one of the presenters," O’Donald said. "By being involved in all these programs, I was able to experience a slice of people's cultures, while also having the responsibility of teaching people mine.

“As someone whose parents are immigrants from Côte D'Ivoire and Barbados, I’m able to understand the importance of keeping your traditions while experiencing new ones,” O’Donald added. “I am thankful to my parents for letting me experience the beauty of my own culture, which inspired me to participate in this week.”

In class this week, Susanna Lavorgna Lye said her students played an international Kahoot, which was created by one of the school’s Spanish teachers. Many of the questions were derived from the activities that the students were involved with during the week.

“The students did so well, mainly because they had been actively participating in our culturally rich activities of World Language Week.,” Lye said.

Among the activities this week was dressing up in cultural clothing or wearing a shirt which represented a different country or culture. This sparked conversations as students asked questions about the cultures of their peers, and as a result, gained knowledge of the country that they were representing.

"This week is so important because it gets to showcase the beautiful diversity in the world,” said junior Nicole Soares. “In the poetry recitation show, I’m thinking about my mother and how she worked hard to give me a little part of her home country. I know sharing that part of our culture means a lot to her and myself.”

"By immersing the Trumbull High community in so many different cultures we end up becoming a more accepting community that learns to value everyone’s differences,” Soares added. “This appreciation is only developed by being immersed in the culture.”