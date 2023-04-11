Trumbull High students immerse themselves in world cultures

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TRUMBULL — High schoolers once again got a taste — in some cases literally — of cultures from around the world.
The school’s World Languages Department hosted World Language Week from April 3 to April 6. The event included a variety of cultural programs, including Connecticut Council of Language Teachers poetry contest participants reciting poetry in more than 20 different languages. Other events included International Dance Day presentations and French Café Night performers.