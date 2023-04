TRUMBULL — The town's high school students proved their entrepreneurial mettle last month at the annual Future Business Leaders of America competition.

The Trumbull High students earned top honors and broke a longstanding school record with an overall score of 12, earning the right to attend the FBLA National Leadership Conference this summer.

FBLA is a national organization for high school students that provides opportunities to develop business and leadership skills in a professional and competitive setting.

"FBLA has revealed the transformative power of networking, innovation, and teamwork," said Aarav Raina, one of this year’s competitors. “Collaboration is the key to taking a business from good to great.”

Raina developed a business that connects home chefs with users looking for healthy meal alternatives alongside his partner, Pranay Sen, who said FBLA allowed him "to think like an entrepreneur and improve the skill of building connections.”

Both of these students qualified for the national competition.

The students who placed in the top three and will be competing at the national level are freshmen Rahas Sachdeva and Rithik Gunda; juniors Shaan Raja, Austin Matera, Aarav Raina, Pranay Sen, Thomas Ou, Marcelo Deras, and Jash Desai; and seniors Sri Palla, Niall Zaman, and Joe-Eddy Vilsaint.

“I wasn’t involved in many extracurriculars,” said Austin Matera, who placed third in the state, "But FBLA opened the door to a world of opportunity and has helped me become more engaged with Trumbull High’s growing community.”

These students were all selected based on their outstanding performance at the state competition, where they demonstrated their mastery of business concepts and principles.

“We had a great squad this year and our entire group was so passionate and dedicated towards finding success,” said FBLA club president Sri Palla.

He believed that the success of the students was in large part due to their advisor, Katelyn Southard.

"I am extremely proud of all 16 members that competed at the FBLA Spring Leadership Conference,” said Southard when asked about the competition. "It is wonderful to see the passion these students brought to revive the club after a few years of decreased membership due to the pandemic.”

Additionally, a team of three juniors, Thomas Ou, Marcelo Deras, and Jash Desai, were able to make history in Trumbull High by securing first place in the community service project category.

"It’s honestly incredible we made it so far,” said Desai. “The satisfaction of knowing that everyone contributed their best efforts and that it paid off in the end is a feeling that cannot be replicated.”

Their project was centered around building a student-led hydroponics garden at the local Hillcrest Middle School in order to deliver immersive educational experiences on sustainability and technology.

"The community garden was at first challenging to get started but through FBLA we were able to work together and see our goals accomplished,” said Deras. “For me, being part of this group has been an incredible journey of hard work, dedication, and collaboration. FBLA has taught me that life is much more than just a zero-sum game because success is rarely achieved alone. For all students remotely interested in the fields of business and leadership, I would highly recommend being a part of this organization.”