Recount ends with Keitt winning 134th House district by 10 votes; McCloat camp to file complaint
TRUMBULL — A week after conceding the race to her opponent, Democrat Sarah Keitt is instead celebrating her win.
A recount in the 134th district ended with Keitt beating Republican challenger Meghan McCloat by 10 votes. However, McCloat said she is challenging the results of the Fairfield recount, claiming the Democratic registrar there violated election laws.
