TRUMBULL — The Trumbull zoning and economic development departments are launching efforts to develop the state required affordable housing plan.

Last March, Trumbull notified the state that it would submit its required plan by June 1.

As part of this effort the town will host two community input sessions. One will be held on March 22 at a venue to be determined and the other will be held via Zoom on May 3. More information on these sessions will be posted to the town website and social media in the coming weeks.

Additional community input is being sought through a community survey which is now live and can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Trumbull-Housing. The survey, which is estimated to take less than 10 minutes to complete, is open to Trumbull residents through March 12.

Both the survey and the upcoming community meetings will be an opportunity for residents to provide input about their housing experiences and feedback about alternative housing options and strategies that could be considered for Trumbull. The plan and survey are not linked to any housing development project past, present or future. It is anticipated that the survey will be used by local boards, agencies and staff for future planning purposes.

“We hope a good number of our residents will attend community meetings and complete the survey," said First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

"Housing is an important and often controversial topic," Tesoro added. "We are not only required to plan for the future by the state, but we have to address issues locally so our seniors and family members can stay in Trumbull. I hope residents will help us by encouraging family members and friends to participate and be heard."

For more information on Trumbull’s affordable housing plan and how to get involved, contact Rina Bakalar, director of economic and community development, at rbakalar@trumbull-ct.gov or Roberto Librandi, land use planner, at rlibrandi@trumbull-ct.gov.