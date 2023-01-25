The AP Interview: Pope warns of elitist German synod process

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has warned there’s a risk that what could be a trailblazing process in the German church over calls for married priests and other possible liberalizing reforms might become harmfully “ideological.”
Francis, in an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican on Tuesday, was asked about Germany, where Catholic bishops and representatives of an influential lay organization are engaged in a process that is addressing what would be revolutionary reforms for the church if they were to be realized. Under consideration in the process are married priests, female deacons, and church blessings for same-sex couples.