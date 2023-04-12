Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Tennessee: Aprueban regreso de legislador negro expulsado

MEMPHIS (AP) — La comisión de Memphis votó el miércoles a favor de reincorporar uno de los legisladores negros demócratas que habían sido expulsados de la cámara baja de Tennessee por la mayoría republicana. La comisión del condado Shelby votó a favor de la reincorporación de Justin Pearson a la Legislatura en Nashville.

