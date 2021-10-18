Skip to main content
The following property transfers were recorded in the town clerk’s office from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15.

9 Marshall Drive

Dariusz Sajkoski to Carlos O. Escobar Valiente

$400,000

6287 Main St.

Mark T. Adiletta to William S. White

$530,000

252 Lake Ave.

Villa Do Conde LLC to Pawel Szymko

$285,000

115 Fresh Meadow Drive

115 Fresh Meado LLC to Marjorie Grace Powell

$710,000

89 Twitchgrass Road

James S. Kreuttner to Dritan Nikolli

$350,000

Huntington Turnpike Rear

Ellen Marcello TR to Fernanda Esteves Goncalves

$180,000

7 Plumb Creek Road

SMAC Property Consulting LLC to Michael Damato

$690,000

555 Daniels Farm Road

Yvonne M. Edwards to Jessica Ashley Tobin

$400,000

48 Foxwood Road

Sheldon Z. Yessenow TR to Issac R. Zaworski

$1,230,000

48 Endeavor St.

James Teixeira to Emerson V. Dos Santos

$170,000

15 Palisade Ave.

Susan N. Kiley to Shalana Daniels

$450,000