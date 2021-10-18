The following property transfers were recorded in the town clerk's office from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15. 9 Marshall Drive Dariusz Sajkoski to Carlos O. Escobar Valiente $400,000 6287 Main St. Mark T. Adiletta to William S. White $530,000 252 Lake Ave. Villa Do Conde LLC to Pawel Szymko $285,000 115 Fresh Meadow Drive 115 Fresh Meado LLC to Marjorie Grace Powell $710,000 89 Twitchgrass Road James S. Kreuttner to Dritan Nikolli $350,000 Huntington Turnpike Rear Ellen Marcello TR to Fernanda Esteves Goncalves $180,000 7 Plumb Creek Road SMAC Property Consulting LLC to Michael Damato $690,000 555 Daniels Farm Road Yvonne M. Edwards to Jessica Ashley Tobin $400,000 48 Foxwood Road Sheldon Z. Yessenow TR to Issac R. Zaworski $1,230,000 48 Endeavor St. James Teixeira to Emerson V. Dos Santos $170,000 15 Palisade Ave. Susan N. Kiley to Shalana Daniels $450,000