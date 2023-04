This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MONROE — Barbering is in Anthony Provenzano’s blood.

Provenzano studied under his grandfather, Paul, who opened his barber shop, Paul’s Haircutting, in 1957 in Bridgeport, where it remained until moving his shop to Main Street in Trumbull for 14 years. It's been in Monroe for the past 12 years.

Now the fourth-generation barber, who purchased the business from his grandfather five years ago, is ready to make his own mark back in his hometown.

“I’m excited to keep the legacy going, but now I get to put a younger flair into it,” said Provenzano.

Provenzano recently announced he is moving the shop — which has been a staple on Monroe Turnpike, just south of the Stop & Shop on Route 111 for the past decade — to Trumbull Center. He says he hopes to have the new site open by July.

“Trumbull center needs a barber shop,” said Provenzano, who grew up in Trumbull and now lives in town. “It feels good to be back and bring the business here. It is a perfect fit. Trumbull Center is a prime spot for what I was looking for … it just has that feeling like home.”

Provenzano said the move was necessitated because the building owner is looking at the Monroe Turnpike site and the business is running on a month-to-month basis.

“Monroe has been a great place for us … we've been blessed here,” Provenzano said. “We’ve been busy. It’s a shame to leave Monroe, but I’m excited to start the next journey in Trumbull.”

Paul’s Haircutting has long been a family business, with Paul working alongside his grandchildren — Provenzano and his sister, Tina. Paul worked full time until he was 87, stepping away three years ago at the onset of the pandemic.

Paul’s Haircutting is a full-service barber shop, offering everything from children's cuts to trendy fades. Hot towel shaves and men’s hair coloring are also offered in what Provenzano calls a “gentleman’s shop."

“I want this to be a place where everyone is welcome, grandfathers, children, trendy high schoolers,” he said. “This shop will bring that old school feel with all the modern cuts.”

Provenzano said the move to the new location allows him to put his own touch on a business that served countless people of all ages since the 1950s.

“We’re giving the shop a facelift,” he said. “Everything will be new, except for the barbering chairs, which have been here since the 1950s. All the equipment will be new, and I’m even bringing in some vintage items, like the 1920s barber poles that wind up with a key.”

Provenzano started his barbering career out of high school, when he admitted he was “lost” and had no clue where his life would travel. That was when his grandfather and sister said, he would be a perfect barber with his good-natured attitude.

“I just fell in love with it right away,” he said about taking over where his great-grandfather and grandfather left off. “I love talking to young kids, to inspire them, to tell them to love what you do. This is a great career. I love it.”