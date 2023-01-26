Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest bloodshed in surging violence.

The ministry said the man, Saeb Azriqi, 24, was brought to a hospital in critical condition after being shot, and died from his wounds. The Israeli military said forces were operating in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold of the West Bank that has been a focus of nearly a year of Israeli arrest raids. It did not immediately provide any other details.