OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A mid-Wisconsin police officer shot and wounded a suspect early Friday as that person drove a vehicle toward officers who were conducting an investigation, authorities said.

Oshkosh police officers were responding to a “threats complaint” about 1:30 a.m. as part of an ongoing investigation they had been assigned to earlier in their shift when the suspect was spotted in a nearby vehicle, the Wisconsin Department of Justice and Oshkosh police said.