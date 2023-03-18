New Mexico Legislature passes sweeping tax-relief plan

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's Legislature passed a $1.1 billion tax relief package Saturday at the close of its annual session as lawmakers tapped a financial windfall from oil production in efforts to break through entrenched cycles of poverty with tax refunds to working families and provide new tax breaks and incentives to private industry.
The House gave final approval on a voice vote to an array of tax changes, including $500 individual rebates, tax credits of up to $600 per child, gradual reduction in taxes on sales and business services and new incentives for the film industry estimated at $90 million a year.