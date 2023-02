SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's new law banning new oil and gas wells near homes, schools and other community sites has been put on hold until after voters decide next year whether to throw it out, officials announced Friday.

Opponents of Senate Bill 1137 gathered more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to put a referendum on the Nov. 5, 2024, general election ballot, California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber announced.