First lady, Sheryl Crow expected at Nashville shooting vigil

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A candlelight vigil Wednesday evening in Nashville will feature first lady Jill Biden, Sheryl Crow and other luminaries as the city grieves the three children and three adults killed in a shooting at a private Christian school.
Biden will “join a candlelight vigil to honor and mourn the lives of the victims of The Covenant School shooting,” her spokesperson tweeted. Crow, along with fellow musicians Margo Price and Ketch Secor, will perform, the Nashville mayor's office said in a news release.