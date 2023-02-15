Minnesota justices leave felon voting issue to Legislature

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld state laws that prohibit people with felony convictions from voting until they finish their parole, and put the burden on the Legislature to decide whether voting rights should be restored when people leave prison.
The American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of people with felony convictions who can't vote, had argued that the state's constitution guarantees the right to vote once a person is released from incarceration. But the majority of Supreme Court justices disagreed.