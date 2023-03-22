Medical student learned lesson at an early age: 'Health goes beyond medicine'

Multitasking is a way of life for Juan Medina-Echeverria. He's a husband, a father of two and a second-year medical student living near Chicago. He often listens to his classes while jogging on the treadmill, running the equivalent of 6 or 7 miles for every hourlong lecture. "I'm killing two birds with one stone," he said.
Exercise wasn't very accessible during his childhood in his native San Francisco Bay Area. The lower-income community where he grew up lacked amenities such as tracks, basketball courts or public parks.