Maryland man found guilty in stabbing deaths of 3 girls

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man could receive life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the deaths of his 6-year-old sister and two young extended family members in a home in 2017.
Jurors deliberated for about two hours on Thursday in Prince George’s County court to find Antonio Shareek Willams guilty of murder and three first-degree child abuse charges, according to State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s office. Sentencing is set for May 19.