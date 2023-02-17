Iowa school closed after shooting could reopen next week

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — At-risk highschoolers in Des Moines could return to an alternative education program as soon as next week amid enhanced security, a month after a shooting killed two of their classmates, the program's founder said Friday.
Will Keeps, who founded Starts Right Here, was shot in the hip and right hand as he tried to intervene to stop the violence. Although he's still recovering, he says the Jan. 23 shooting left him more motivated to resume his work with teens who dropped out or were suspended from traditional schools.