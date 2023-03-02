Houston police ticket man for feeding homeless people

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police have ticketed a man for giving food to homeless people outside a public library, provoking outrage from a charitable group and plans to challenge a longstanding city ordinance.
City regulations on who can provide free meals outdoors to those in need were enacted in 2012. The ordinance requires such groups to get permission from property owners if they feed more than five people but it wasn’t enforced until recently, Nick Cooper, a volunteer with Food Not Bombs, said Thursday.