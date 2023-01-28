HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Red Deer

Ice 5, Rebels 1

First Period

1. Winnipeg, McClennon 24 (Savoie, Lambos) 1:32.

Penalties — Formanek Rd (hooking) 5:32; Larson Rd (slashing) 8:38; Armstrong Wpg, Fabrizi Rd (roughing) 14:33; Zloty Wpg (slashing) 14:33.

Second Period

2. Winnipeg, Prosofsky 1 (Lambos, Geekie) 4:33.

3. Winnipeg, Savoie 19 (Zloty, Benson) 5:49 (pp).

4. Winnipeg, Ostapchuk 14 (Latimer, Lambos) 6:49 (pp).

5. Red Deer, Lindgren 7 (King, Sedoff) 17:07 (pp).

Penalties — Prosofsky Wpg (holding) 0:26; Winnipeg bench (too many men, served by Latimer) 2:43; Lindgren Rd (holding) 4:12; Grubbe Rd (tripping) 5:11; Pederson Wpg (holding) 11:32; Benson Wpg, Isley Rd (major, major-fighting) 16:45; McClennon Wpg (tripping) 16:45.

Third Period

6. Winnipeg, Shilo 8 (Lambos, Friesen) 8:27.

Penalties — Nash Wpg, Andrusiak Rd (major, major-fighting) 12:17; Prosofsky Wpg, Mayo Rd (major, major-fighting) 13:24; Prosofsky Wpg, Mayo Rd (misconduct, game misconduct) 13:24; Grubbe Rd (kneeing) 15:48.

Shots on goal by

Winnipeg 13 10 15 _ 38 Red Deer 7 11 8 _ 26

Goal — Winnipeg: Beaupit (W, ). Red Deer: Kelsey (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 2-5; Red Deer: 1-5.

Referees — Bobby Jo Love, Bob Millette. Linesmen — Kristian Brown, Cody Huseby.

Attendance — 4,658 at Red Deer.