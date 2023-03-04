HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Vancouver

Giants 4, Royals 2 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Second Period 1. Vancouver, Gronick 4 (Cull, Haynes) 1:31. 2. Vancouver, Halaburda 17 (Lipinski, Anderson) 2:28. 3. Victoria, Patton 13 (Dereniwsky, Sapousek) 5:59. 4. Vancouver, Honzek 20 (Pentecost, Bruce) 17:48. Penalties \u2014 Trembecky Vic (cross checking) 15:14. Third Period 5. Victoria, Dereniwsky 7 (Schuurman) 17:39. 6. Vancouver, Honzek 21 (Bruce, Haynes) 18:03. Penalties \u2014 Schuurman Vic (hooking) 2:44; Bruce Van (tripping) 12:48; Dereniwsky Vic (high sticking) 14:17; Thacker Vic (holding) 15:08; Thacker Vic (roughing) 15:08; Haynes Van (roughing) 15:08. Shots on goal by Victoria 14 10 8 _ 32 Vancouver 10 17 6 _ 33 Goal \u2014 Victoria: Holt (L, ). Vancouver: Vikman (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Victoria: 0-1; Vancouver: 0-4. Referees \u2014 Nick Panter, Stephen Campbell. Linesmen \u2014 Ron Dietterle, Angus Middleton. Attendance \u2014 3,073 at Vancouver.