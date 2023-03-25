HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Everett

Royals 6, Silvertips 4

First Period

1. Victoria, Misskey 5 (Zemlak, Patton) 1:05.

2. Victoria, Trembecky 12 (unassisted) 2:10.

3. Victoria, Scott 13 (Almquist, Gannon) 9:32.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

4. Everett, Berezowski 45 (Pelletier, Heslop) 2:25 (pp).

5. Everett, Pelletier 17 (Whittle, Berezowski) 11:57.

6. Victoria, Patton 15 (Parker) 13:52.

Penalties — Trembecky Vic (inter. on goaltender) 1:51; Metzger Evt (embellishment) 1:51; Schuurman Vic (holding) 2:02; Everett bench (too many men, served by Sytsma) 5:09; Spizawka Vic, Zaplitny Evt (roughing) 9:55; Patton Vic (cross checking) 16:15.

Third Period

7. Victoria, Patton 16 (Zemlak, Misskey) 4:38.

8. Everett, Berezowski 46 (Pelletier, Heslop) 6:50 (pp).

9. Victoria, Thacker 9 (Schuurman) 10:40.

10. Everett, Berezowski 47 (Pelletier, Heslop) 19:51 (pp).

Penalties — Newman Vic (checking to the head) 5:03; Newman Vic (major-fighting) 5:03; Newman Vic (game misconduct) 5:03; Jamieson Evt (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 5:03; Jamieson Evt (major-fighting) 5:03; Kipkie Vic (hooking) 6:00; Fryer Vic (tripping) 19:26.

Shots on goal by

Victoria 12 12 8 _ 32 Everett 8 10 12 _ 30

Goal — Victoria: Holt (W, ). Everett: Palmer (7 shots, 4 saves), Metzger (L, 9:32 first, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 0-1; Everett: 3-5.

Referees — Brett Iverson, Bryan Bourdon. Linesmen — , Cameron Wetmore.

Attendance — 8,249 at Everett.