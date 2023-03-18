HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Everett

Silvertips 4, Giants 1 First Period 1. Everett, Hammell 8 (Heslop, Berezowski) 11:45. 2. Everett, Sutter 6 (Pelletier, Zaplitny) 18:20 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Zaplitny Evt (checking from behind) 5:41; Lipinski Van (slashing) 5:59; Roberts Van (cross checking) 8:16; Palmieri Van (roughing) 16:39; Berezowski Evt (embellishment) 16:39; Leslie Van (tripping) 17:53. Second Period 3. Vancouver, Thorpe 36 (Anderson) 16:08. Penalties \u2014 Anderson Van (tripping) 3:23; Thorpe Van (cross checking) 10:07; Sutter Evt (roughing) 15:31; Lipinski Van (slashing) 15:31. Third Period 4. Everett, Courtney 8 (Woodward, Sutter) 0:52. 5. Everett, Petruk 1 (Sutter, Paszkiewicz) 4:09. Penalties \u2014 Pelletier Evt (roughing) 12:11; May Van (charging) 19:57; Alain Van, Bochek Van, Cull Van, Paszkiewicz Evt, Sytsma Evt, Whittle Evt (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 19:57. Shots on goal by Vancouver 7 4 6 _ 17 Everett 12 17 12 _ 41 Goal \u2014 Vancouver: Mirwald (L, ). Everett: Palmer (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Vancouver: 0-2; Everett: 1-6. Referees \u2014 Josh Albinati, Bryan Bourdon. Linesmen \u2014 Adam McMasters, Brennan Walker. Attendance \u2014 8,249 at Everett.