News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Portland

Winterhawks 6, Broncos 3

First Period

1. Swift Current, Hvidston 11 (unassisted) 5:23.

2. Portland, Lucius 2 (Stefan) 12:34.

Penalties — Litke Por (slashing) 6:47; Davies Sc (tripping) 10:29; Filmon Sc, Nguyen Por (roughing) 12:28; Nguyen Por (roughing) 16:56; Lewis Sc (slashing) 16:56; Thompson Por (cross checking) 19:52.

Second Period

3. Swift Current, Wyrostok 14 (Birnie) 4:43.

4. Portland, Lucius 3 (O'Brien, Stefan) 11:44.

5. Portland, Stefan 16 (Lucius, Cagnoni) 14:09 (pp).

6. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 26 (Litke, Klassen) 19:18.

Penalties — Caswell Sc (cross checking) 7:45; Ward Sc (tripping) 13:53; Alscher Por (roughing) 14:57.

Third Period

7. Swift Current, Filmon 31 (Ward, Caswell) 10:03.

8. Portland, Cagnoni 10 (unassisted) 17:56 (en).

9. Portland, Stefan 17 (unassisted) 18:49 (en).

Penalties — Hvidston Sc (tripping) 0:18; Mistelbacher Sc (too many men) 7:15; Stefan Por (cross checking) 16:42.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 7 9 12 _ 28
Portland 16 14 15 _ 45

Goal — Swift Current: Dyck (L, ). Portland: Špunar (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 0-4; Portland: 1-5.

Referees — Troy Murray, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Eric McLaughlin, Erik Freeman.

Attendance — 4,617 at Portland.

Written By