HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Victoria

Thunderbirds 8, Royals 0

First Period

1. Seattle, Lambert 10 (Allan) 8:02.

2. Seattle, Allan 9 (Ciona, Sawchyn) 15:39.

3. Seattle, Sanders 4 (unassisted) 15:45.

Penalties — Sapousek Vic (double minor, boarding) 17:31; Crnkovic Sea (checking to the head major, misconduct) 9:21; Patton Vic (hooking) 10:23.

Second Period

4. Seattle, Myatovic 21 (Allan, Mynio) 1:06 (pp).

5. Seattle, Lambert 11 (Schaefer, Korchinski) 5:57.

Penalties — Rybinski Vic (roughing) 17:11.

Third Period

6. Seattle, Schaefer 20 (Popowich, Mynio) 14:59.

7. Seattle, Myatovic 22 (Allan) 15:56.

8. Seattle, Myatovic 23 (Schaefer, Ciona) 18:10.

Penalties — Sapousek Vic (interference) 7:14; Zemlak Vic (cross checking) 8:17; Ciona Sea (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 8:17; Ciona Sea, Zemlak Vic (major, major-fighting) 8:17; Korchinski Sea, Schuurman Vic (roughing) 14:25.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 19 11 11 _ 41
Victoria 5 6 10 _ 21

Goal — Seattle: Ratzlaff (W, ). Victoria: Holt (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 1-4; Victoria: 0-1.

Referees — Graedy Hamilton, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Liam Reid, Ryan Sirk.

Attendance — 2,613 at Victoria.

