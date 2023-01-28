HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Spokane

Thunderbirds 7, Chiefs 2 First Period 1. Seattle, Crnkovic 23 (Davidson, Ciona) 4:20. 2. Seattle, Davidson 24 (Ciona, Korchinski) 10:02. 3. Spokane, Bertholet 21 (Wiles, Catton) 15:19 (pp). 4. Seattle, Sawchyn 14 (Popowich) 16:20. Penalties \u2014 Hanzel Sea (roughing) 14:39; Prokop Sea (high sticking) 19:05. Second Period 5. Seattle, Allan 7 (Crnkovic, Ciona) 7:26. 6. Spokane, Bertholet 22 (Catton) 14:51. 7. Seattle, Davidson 25 (Crnkovic, Popowich) 15:59 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Crampton Spo (holding) 5:07; Mynio Sea (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 8:22; Streek Spo (roughing) 8:22; Gross Spo (interference) 15:28; Sawchyn Sea, Gizowski Spo (roughing) 15:28; Hanzel Sea (cross checking) 16:28. Third Period 8. Seattle, Ciona 19 (Prokop, Korchinski) 0:06. 9. Seattle, McNelly 1 (Dunn, Sanders) 2:26. Penalties \u2014 Weinstein Spo (delay of game) 0:14; Iginla Sea (tripping) 10:54; Crnkovic Sea (hooking) 12:09; Schaefer Sea (inter. on goaltender) 14:59. Shots on goal by Seattle 11 15 10 _ 36 Spokane 7 8 12 _ 27 Goal \u2014 Seattle: Ratzlaff (W, ). Spokane: Michaluk (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Seattle: 1-3; Spokane: 1-6. Referees \u2014 Taylor Burzminski, Graedy Hamilton. Linesmen \u2014 Rance Hughes, Max Lucas. Attendance \u2014 6,947 at Spokane.