HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Seattle

Thunderbirds 4, Winterhawks 1 First Period 1. Portland, Nguyen 19 (Klassen) 3:56 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Guenther Sea (roughing) 0:04; Johnson Por (slashing) 0:04; Stefan Por (cross checking) 2:17; Fromm-Delorme Por, Schaefer Sea (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 2:24; Fromm-Delorme Por, Schaefer Sea (roughing) 2:24; Alscher Por, Ciona Sea (major, major-fighting) 4:43; Ciona Sea (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 4:43; Buttazzoni Por (cross checking) 9:43; Mori Por (hooking) 13:06; Sawchyn Sea (roughing) 16:30. Shots on goal by Portland 10 _ 30 Seattle 13 _ 32 Goal \u2014 Portland: \u0160punar (L, ). Seattle: Milic (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Portland: 0-4; Seattle: 1-6. Referees \u2014 Mike Campbell, Corey Koop. Linesmen \u2014 Mark Heier, Brett Mackey. Attendance \u2014 5,569 at Seattle.