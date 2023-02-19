HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Kelowna

Rockets 3, Winterhawks 1 First Period 1. Portland, Klassen 30 (Cagnoni, Stefan) 13:25 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Cristall Kel (hooking) 3:39; Chyzowski Por (interference) 5:00; Price Kel (roughing) 12:40. Second Period 2. Kelowna, Pacheco 9 (unassisted) 17:29 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Cristall Kel (double minor, high sticking) 10:27; Fromm-Delorme Por (hooking) 7:06; O'Brien Por (mouthguard) 13:18; Babcock Kel (hooking) 16:33; Stefan Por (roughing) 19:32; Cristall Kel (cross checking) 19:32. Third Period 3. Kelowna, McMillen 7 (Johnson, Cristall) 1:58. 4. Kelowna, Kydd 16 (Babcock, Szturc) 6:26. Penalties \u2014 Cristall Kel (roughing) 1:58; Alscher Por (hooking) 8:58; Price Kel (high sticking) 13:02; Nguyen Por (high sticking) 19:37. Shots on goal by Portland 15 16 15 _ 46 Kelowna 7 1 7 _ 15 Goal \u2014 Portland: \u0160punar (L, ). Kelowna: Boyko (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Portland: 1-7; Kelowna: 0-4. Referees \u2014 Derek Bandstra, Bryan Bourdon. Linesmen \u2014 Tom Donaldson, Cody Wanner. Attendance \u2014 4,489 at Kelowna.