HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Regina

Pats 4, Hurricanes 2

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Swetlikoff Let (tripping) 4:57.

Second Period

1. Lethbridge, Jones 19 (Zimmer) 4:22.

2. Regina, Svozil 7 (Bedard, Bateman) 4:44.

3. Lethbridge, Edwards 6 (Wormald, Marques) 16:18.

4. Regina, Whitehead 8 (Spencer, Brown) 18:42 (pp).

Penalties — Astashevich Let (cross checking) 17:13.

Third Period

5. Regina, Howe 26 (Svozil, Bedard) 0:16.

6. Regina, Rowan 4 (Michels, Spencer) 10:26.

Penalties — Howe Reg (delay of game) 2:38; Swetlikoff Let, Brown Reg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 19:58; Shepard Let (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 19:58.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 11 10 9 _ 30 Regina 9 15 10 _ 34

Goal — Lethbridge: Meneghin (L, ). Regina: Sim (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-1; Regina: 1-2.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Josh Grimm. Linesmen — Sean Dufour, Kaden Fiacco.

Attendance — 6,499 at Regina.