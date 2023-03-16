Skip to main content Turn off refresh
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Prince George

Cougars 6, Rockets 3

First Period

1. Prince George, Samson 18 (Wheatcroft) 6:10.

2. Kelowna, Szturc 22 (Cristall, Price) 7:31 (pp).

3. Prince George, Wheatcroft 45 (Heidt, Ziemmer) 16:26.

Penalties — Babcock Kel, Wiebe Pg (major, major-fighting) 2:27; Wiebe Pg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 2:27; Mittelsteadt Kel, Ziemmer Pg (roughing) 5:47; Dowhaniuk Pg (kneeing) 7:15.

Second Period

4. Prince George, Wheatcroft 46 (Ziemmer) 0:38.

5. Kelowna, Kydd 20 (Szturc, Lenton) 4:19 (pp).

6. Prince George, Eastman 7 (Wheatcroft) 11:09.

7. Prince George, Brown 16 (Glover) 12:16.

Penalties — Eastman Pg (double minor, high sticking) 6:48; Dumanski Pg (interference) 3:13.

Third Period

8. Prince George, Ziemmer 37 (Heidt, Wheatcroft) 8:55.

9. Kelowna, Mittelsteadt 4 (Hurley, McMillen) 13:29.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 8 12 10 _ 30
Prince George 17 13 10 _ 40

Goal — Kelowna: Kykkanen (L, ). Prince George: Brennan (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 2-5; Prince George: 0-0.

Referees — Taylor Burzminski, Corey Koop. Linesmen — Tyler Garden, Anthony Maletta.

Attendance — 2,025 at Prince George.

Written By