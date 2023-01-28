Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Victoria

Blazers 7, Royals 4

First Period

1. Kamloops, Seminoff 15 (Minten, Masters) 6:29.

2. Kamloops, Seminoff 16 (Zellweger, Hofer) 12:59 (pp).

3. Kamloops, Stankoven 24 (unassisted) 16:38 (sh).

4. Victoria, Sapousek 3 (Scott, Gannon) 17:04 (pp).

5. Kamloops, Bankier 22 (Kuefler, Michael) 19:42.

Penalties — Misskey Vic (double minor, high sticking) 12:33; MacPherson-Ridgewell Kam, Edwards Vic (roughing) 8:53; Van Olm Kam (interference) 16:06.

Second Period

6. Victoria, Edwards 4 (Patton) 2:24.

7. Kamloops, Minten 21 (Seminoff, Zellweger) 7:29.

8. Kamloops, Minten 22 (Stankoven, Zellweger) 9:57 (pp).

9. Victoria, Gannon 14 (Almquist) 11:21.

10. Victoria, Trembecky 5 (Rybinski, Newman) 19:04.

Penalties — Poole Vic (cross checking) 8:59.

Third Period

11. Kamloops, Stankoven 25 (Seminoff) 18:17 (en).

Penalties — Edwards Vic (slashing) 0:00; Minten Kam (double minor, high sticking) 9:31; Kipkie Vic (holding) 5:09; Van Olm Kam, Misskey Vic (roughing) 5:09.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 15 19 12 _ 46
Victoria 5 14 11 _ 30

Goal — Kamloops: Ernst (W, ). Victoria: Holt (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 2-5; Victoria: 1-3.

Referees — Chris Crich, Jake Podann. Linesmen — Ron Dietterle, Ryan Sirk.

Attendance — 4,252 at Victoria.

Written By