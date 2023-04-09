Skip to main content Turn off refresh
HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Portland

Winterhawks 3, Silvertips 2 (1st OT)

First Period

1. Portland, Klassen 2 (Alscher, Stefan) 17:39.

Penalties — McCleary Por (checking to the head) 3:29; Sutter Evt (slashing) 18:41.

Second Period

2. Everett, Roest 4 (Pelletier, Heslop) 16:51 (pp).

3. Everett, Berezowski 4 (Pelletier, Woodward) 18:36 (pp).

Penalties — Buttazzoni Por (tripping) 1:32; Berezowski Evt (high sticking) 4:03; Sutter Evt, Fromm-Delorme Por (roughing) 14:48; Cagnoni Por (inter. on goaltender) 16:27; Johnson Por (high sticking) 17:07.

Third Period

4. Portland, Stefan 4 (Cagnoni, Nguyen) 8:29 (pp).

Penalties — Courtney Evt (double minor, high sticking) 5:51; Sotheran Por (hooking) 1:14.

First Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — Whittle Evt (tripping) 8:42.

Shots on goal by

Everett 4 6 7 4 _ 21
Portland 13 14 9 7 _ 43

Goal — Everett: Palmer (43 shots, 40 saves). Portland: Špunar (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 2-5; Portland: 2-5.

Referees — Brett Iverson, Bobby Jo Love. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Brett Mackey.

Attendance — 3,535 at Portland.

