HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Medicine Hat

Tigers 5, Oil Kings 2 First Period 1. Medicine Hat, Lee 26 (MacKenzie) 9:40. 2. Medicine Hat, MacKenzie 17 (Krebs) 13:04 (sh). 3. Medicine Hat, Mrsic 8 (St. Martin) 18:16. 4. Medicine Hat, Lee 27 (MacKenzie, Smith) 19:08. Penalties \u2014 Parsons Mh (high sticking) 12:20. Second Period 5. Medicine Hat, Lindstrom 17 (Smith) 13:39. Penalties \u2014 Smith Mh (high sticking) 1:13; Wiesblatt Mh (high sticking) 2:26; Wright Edm (checking from behind) 5:42; Lee Mh (hooking) 16:19. Third Period 6. Edmonton, Pederson 1 (Hoffrogge, Daigle) 6:02. 7. Edmonton, Finley 10 (unassisted) 17:23. Penalties \u2014 Wiesblatt Mh (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 4:37; Cadieux Edm, Wiesblatt Mh (major, major-fighting) 4:37; Cadieux Edm (interference) 4:37; Lee Mh (kneeing) 7:23; Melnyk Edm, Parsons Mh (roughing) 11:54. Shots on goal by Edmonton 10 9 8 _ 27 Medicine Hat 18 11 5 _ 34 Goal \u2014 Edmonton: Cunningham (L, ). Medicine Hat: Langkow (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Edmonton: 0-5; Medicine Hat: 0-1. Referees \u2014 Derek Bandstra, Chris Crich. Linesmen \u2014 Jared Capner, Tyson Phillips. Attendance \u2014 2,425 at Medicine Hat.