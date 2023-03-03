WHL All Times Local Eastern Conference Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Red Deer 59 38 17 1 3 211 165 80 Lethbridge 58 31 21 3 3 172 172 68 Medicine Hat 58 25 24 8 1 212 201 59 Swift Current 57 27 27 1 2 191 209 57 Calgary 58 24 26 5 3 188 193 56 Edmonton 57 8 46 3 0 109 278 19 East Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Winnipeg 57 48 8 1 0 276 147 97 x-Saskatoon 57 39 13 4 1 214 141 83 Moose Jaw 59 35 21 0 3 209 199 73 Regina 56 29 24 2 1 216 224 61 Brandon 57 23 26 8 0 176 198 54 Prince Albert 57 25 29 3 0 165 195 53 Western Conference B.C. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Kamloops 55 38 11 4 2 242 161 82 x-Prince George 57 29 24 4 0 230 208 62 Vancouver 57 22 28 5 2 158 204 51 Kelowna 57 23 31 3 0 175 201 49 Victoria 59 15 37 6 1 171 269 37 U.S. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Seattle 56 45 9 1 1 246 126 92 x-Portland 57 36 16 2 3 210 176 77 x-Everett 56 29 24 2 1 186 196 61 x-Tri-City 57 27 23 5 2 214 211 61 Spokane 57 13 37 3 4 165 262 33 Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns. Tuesday's results Winnipeg 10 Edmonton 1 Prince Albert 5 Red Deer 2 Swift Current 5 Medicine Hat 2 Prince George 6 Vancouver 0 Wednesday's results Saskatoon 5 Red Deer 2 Brandon 7 Moose Jaw 3 Medicine Hat 6 Winnipeg 4 Vancouver 6 Prince George 2 Kelowna 7 Spokane 4 Friday's results Red Deer at Brandon, 7 p.m. Moose Jaw at Saskatoon, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Regina, 7 p.m. Lethbridge at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m. Spokane at Prince George, 7 p.m. Kelowna at Kamloops, 7 p.m. Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m. Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m. Victoria at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m. Saturday's games Lethbridge at Saskatoon, 7 p.m. Red Deer at Regina, 7 p.m. Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m. Spokane at Prince George, 6 p.m. Tri-City at Portland, 6 p.m. Swift Current at Edmonton, 7 p.m. Seattle at Everett, 6:05 p.m. Vancouver at Victoria, 6:05 p.m. Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m. Sunday's games Swift Current at Calgary, 2 p.m. Saskatoon at Regina, 4 p.m. Everett at Portland, 5 p.m. Tri-City at Seattle, 5:05 p.m. Tuesday's games Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. Medicine Hat at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m. Kamloops at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.