WHL All Times Local Eastern Conference Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 56 37 15 1 3 202 154 78 Lethbridge 57 30 21 3 3 168 169 66 Calgary 56 24 25 5 2 183 186 55 Medicine Hat 55 23 23 8 1 197 189 55 Swift Current 55 25 27 1 2 182 207 53 Edmonton 55 8 44 3 0 107 260 19 East Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Winnipeg 54 46 7 1 0 254 139 93 Saskatoon 55 37 13 4 1 206 138 79 Moose Jaw 57 35 19 0 3 206 188 73 Regina 55 28 24 2 1 210 221 59 Brandon 55 22 25 8 0 166 189 52 Prince Albert 55 24 28 3 0 159 190 51 Western Conference B.C. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Kamloops 54 38 10 4 2 239 154 82 Prince George 53 26 23 4 0 215 196 56 Vancouver 53 21 26 4 2 150 192 48 Kelowna 54 21 30 3 0 164 190 45 Victoria 57 15 36 5 1 164 258 36 U.S. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Seattle 54 43 9 1 1 241 125 88 x-Portland 55 36 14 2 3 209 172 77 x-Tri-City 55 27 21 5 2 212 206 61 Everett 54 27 24 2 1 178 193 57 Spokane 54 11 36 3 4 157 253 29 Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns. Tuesday's results Moose Jaw 8 Lethbridge 4 Prince George 3 Portland 1 Seattle 8 Victoria 0 Wednesday's results Winnipeg 5 Calgary 2 Kamloops 6 Swift Current 3 Regina 6 Medicine Hat 3 Tri-City 6 Everett 2 Friday's results Prince Albert 6 Saskatoon 5 (OT) Moose Jaw 4 Swift Current 3 Regina 4 Brandon 3 Winnipeg 2 Red Deer 1 Kamloops 6 Lethbridge 2 Kelowna 4 Edmonton 0 Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. Tri-City at Seattle, 7:05 p.m. Prince George at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m. Saturday's results Lethbridge at Calgary, 2 p.m. Brandon at Regina, 7 p.m. Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. Moose Jaw at Swift Current, 7 p.m. Kelowna at Red Deer, 7 p.m. Kamloops at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m. Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m. Prince George at Victoria, 6:05 p.m. Everett at Vancouver, 7 p.m. Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. Sunday's games Winnipeg at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Kelowna at Calgary, 4 p.m. Everett at Victoria, 3:05 p.m. Tuesday's games Winnipeg at Edmonton, 11 a.m. Red Deer at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. Swift Current at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m. Wednesday's games Red Deer at Saskatoon, 7 p.m. Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m. Spokane at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.