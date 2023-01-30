Gingerbread battle raises $15K for Make-A-Wish CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — Gingerbread houses turned into quite a windfall for Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

New Haven-based businesses Richard Turlington Architects and AIA Connecticut recently held their fourth annual gingerbread competition to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut. This year, 17 teams participated, raising more than $15,000 for the charity — nearly as much as the first three years of the event combined.

Representatives from Richard Turlington Architects presented the check to the charity at a special ceremony Friday at the Make-A-Wish Connecticut’s Trumbull office alongside Victoria, child who had a wish granted and was in attendance for the event.

“Wishes create hope and give children with critical illnesses the strength they need to fight,” said Kris Moran, director of marketing and communications with Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

Moran said this fundraiser raised more than $20,000 in its first three years — enough to grant two wishes.

“We are so grateful for partners like Richard Turlington Architects who go above and beyond to support Make-A-Wish Connecticut,” she added. “This is the fourth year they have galvanized the community through their annual holiday gingerbread making competition and their generous donation means that we can make more wishes come true.”

The Gingerbread creations were all creative and the top six who received the most votes won a prize, Moran said. A few of the winners were able to attend Friday, including first place winner, Babbidge Construction, whose creation was called Winter Wonder Entertainment.

“We’ve always enjoyed helping people and, particularly, children,” said Richard Turnlington. “We thought there was an opportunity using our profession and encouraging our peers to have some fun and compete for a worthy cause.

“Our primary motivator is compassion, and we are looking forward to seeing this event grow in the years to come,” he added.