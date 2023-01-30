Gingerbread battle raises $15K for Make-A-Wish CT
New Haven-based businesses Richard Turlington Architects and AIA Connecticut recently held their fourth annual gingerbread competition to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut. Among the creations was Winter Wonderland by Richard Turlington Architects.
New Haven-based businesses Richard Turlington Architects and AIA Connecticut recently held their fourth annual gingerbread competition to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut. Babbidge Construction won the competition with its creation, titled Winter Wonder Entertainment.
New Haven-based businesses Richard Turlington Architects and AIA Connecticut recently held their fourth annual gingerbread competition to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut. Among the creations was A Christmas Village by PAC Group, LLC.
New Haven-based businesses Richard Turlington Architects and AIA Connecticut recently held their fourth annual gingerbread competition to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut. This year, 17 teams participated, with more than $15,000 raised for the charity.
TRUMBULL — Gingerbread houses turned into quite a windfall for Make-A-Wish Connecticut.
New Haven-based businesses Richard Turlington Architects and AIA Connecticut recently held their fourth annual gingerbread competition to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut. This year, 17 teams participated, raising more than $15,000 for the charity — nearly as much as the first three years of the event combined.
Brian Gioiele is the editor of the Shelton Herald and Milford Mirror. He has been working with weekly newspapers, including stints as editor in Weston, Monroe and now Shelton, since 1993. He is an award-winning news and sports writer.