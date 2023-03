CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A passenger narrowly missed getting struck when a ceiling panel weighing as much to 25 pounds (11.3 kilograms) came crashing to the platform at a Boston-area subway station.

Surveillance video shows the passenger stopping short as the panel comes down at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's Harvard Station in Cambridge shortly before 4 p.m. last Wednesday, sending up a cloud of dust. The passenger pauses, then walks around it and toward a staircase.