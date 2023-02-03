Dominion-backed rates bill whittled down in House committee

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy's ongoing push for yet another year of legislative tinkering with the way its rates are regulated took a surprise turn this week, when a Virginia House committee whittled down a company-backed bill ratepayer advocates have fiercely opposed.
The vote Thursday afternoon came after Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration and the House speaker's office got involved behind the scenes and then the administration weighed in publicly for the first time on the dispute, which has simmered since before this year's legislative session officially kicked off.