NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (AP) — Mauritania's former President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz went on trial Wednesday accused of alleged corruption and money laundering during his time in office.

He's being tried with ten other defendants, including former prime ministers and prominent businessmen. They all deny the charges. The 66-year-old Aziz has been under house arrest for much of the time since he was charged in 2021, unable to leave his residence except to pray or seek medical care.