California to review cases for possible wrongful convictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's justice department will soon begin reviewing criminal cases for possible wrongful convictions, searching for “evidence of significant integrity issues” that could lead to resentences, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Friday.
Bonta said the California Department of Justice will create a Post-Conviction Justice Unit with “broad discretion” to investigate wrongful or improper convictions. He said the unit will partner with local district attorneys, many of whom are already doing similar work.