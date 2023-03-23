Alert: Utah becomes first state to pass law trying to limit teenagers' access to social media sites

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah becomes first state to pass law trying to limit teenagers' access to social media sites.
- CT inventor brings stereo sound to those with unilateral deafness
- Superintendent, principals are top-paid Trumbull school employees
- Police make up 19 of Trumbull's top 20 highest paid employees
- Trumbull launches affordable housing survey, to host meetings
- Trumbull High students prove Constitutional mettle
- Trumbull students use basketball to support nurses
- Gingerbread battle raises $15K for Make-A-Wish CT
- Trumbull office building sells for $1.9M
- Greenwich moves access to rec facilities to a single card
- Trumbull officials move to quell mall incidents after arrests