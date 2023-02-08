Alert: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy tells UK lawmakers that in past conflicts 'evil lost' and that he knows 'freedom will win'

LONDON (AP) — Ukraine’s Zelenskyy tells UK lawmakers that in past conflicts 'evil lost' and that he knows 'freedom will win.'
- Trumbull High students prove Constitutional mettle
- Trumbull students use basketball to support nurses
- Gingerbread battle raises $15K for Make-A-Wish CT
- Trumbull office building sells for $1.9M
- Greenwich moves access to rec facilities to a single card
- Trumbull officials move to quell mall incidents after arrests
- Trumbull town council approves $40,000 for pension study
- Last legal hurdle cleared for Trumbull senior housing projec
- Trumbull school budget talk ends on sobering note
- Trumbull superintendent unveils 'lean' 2023-24 budget proposal