Zoo closing 2 days a week due to coronavirus financial woes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence is cutting back hours as it deals with the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeremy Goodman, executive director of the zoo, said the closure this spring and new safety restrictions has led to lower-than-expected attendance and big revenue losses.

“Therefore, we have had to look for cost savings wherever possible,” Goodman said in an emailed statement.

The zoo will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through the end of the year, officials said. Members of the public can visit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The first Wednesday of each month will be open to members only starting Oct. 7.

State health officials on Thursday reported 106 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths. There have been 1,067 total deaths and more than 22,700 coroanvirus cases in Rhode Island since the beginning of the pandemic.