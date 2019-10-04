Zoning Board of Appeals: Steven Elbaum

Party - Democratic

Incumbent? - Yes

Age - 55

Current Job/Employer? - Robinson + Cole LLP

High School - Kingswood-Oxford

College - Wesleyan

Post Graduate - legal degree

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Approvals consistent with the town's plan of development.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Social cohesion of neighborhoods.

Tell us about your family - Married with three children

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Zoning Board of Appeals, Boys & Girls Club of Stamford, Inc.

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -