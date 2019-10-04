https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Zoning-Board-of-Appeals-Steven-Elbaum-14492654.php
Zoning Board of Appeals: Steven Elbaum
Party - Democratic
Incumbent? - Yes
Age - 55
Current Job/Employer? - Robinson + Cole LLP
High School - Kingswood-Oxford
College - Wesleyan
Post Graduate - legal degree
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - Approvals consistent with the town's plan of development.
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - Social cohesion of neighborhoods.
Tell us about your family - Married with three children
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Zoning Board of Appeals, Boys & Girls Club of Stamford, Inc.
