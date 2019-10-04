https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Zoning-Board-of-Appeals-Richard-Mayo-14492816.php
Zoning Board of Appeals: Richard Mayo
Party - Republican
Incumbent? -
Age - 73
Current Job/Employer? -Retired/p/t EMS
High School - Bullard Havens
College - None
Post Graduate - None
The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - I would use fair judgement in cases that come before the zoning board of appeals.
What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - I feel we must maintain the integrity of the Town and not too make it too commercial. We should maintain the small Town atmosphere.
Tell us about your family - My wife, Shirley, five children, 11 grandchildren
Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Trumbull EMS, Christ Church Tashua, Port V Naval Veterans
Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -
