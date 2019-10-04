Zoning Board of Appeals: Richard Mayo

Party - Republican

Incumbent? -

Age - 73

Current Job/Employer? -Retired/p/t EMS

High School - Bullard Havens

College - None

Post Graduate - None

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - I would use fair judgement in cases that come before the zoning board of appeals.

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - I feel we must maintain the integrity of the Town and not too make it too commercial. We should maintain the small Town atmosphere.

Tell us about your family - My wife, Shirley, five children, 11 grandchildren

Elected offices held or community groups involved with: Trumbull EMS, Christ Church Tashua, Port V Naval Veterans

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one -