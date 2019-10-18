Zoning Board of Appeals - Evan Centopani

Party - Republican

Incumbent? - No

Age - 37

Current Job/Employer? - Brand ambassador and athlete representing Universal Nutrition. I'm also a personal trainer and nutrition consultant.

High School - Trumbull High

College - Fairfield

Post Graduate -

The top issue you will address if elected: (50 words or less) - My main concern and reason for seeking office is to help ensure the preservation of Trumbull's unique character. If and when matters are brought before the appeals board, I will act to make sure that exceptions are made only when doing so is in the best long term interest of the town as whole

What other issues do you feel are important in this election? (50 words or less) - I feel that zoning and the recent addition of nearly 1000 apartments to the town is very concerning. It's not unreasonable to worry that these additions may stress the town's emergency services as well as the school system. Having grown up in Trumbull and now raising my own children here, safety and education are extremely important to me as they are to most residents. Furthermore, keeping taxes steady is a must and I can't help but worry that the large number of recently approved apartments may ultimately cost taxpayers should our schools and or emergency services require overhauling

Tell us about your family - My wife was born and raised in Trumbull where we attended Trumbull High School together. We are currently raising our two daughters ages 2 and 8 here in town. Both her parents and my parents still live in town. We believe that Trumbull is an exceptional town to live and raise children in and we want it to stay that way.

Elected offices held or community groups involved with:

Please provide your campaign's website, if you have one - coachherbstfortrumbull.com